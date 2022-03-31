Tom Clonon won the Seanad by-election by 160 votes after a close race

Security analyst and academic Tom Clonon has won the Seanad by-election after an incredibly close race that went over the wire between four candidates.

High-profile candidates – former Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Choo and retired Irish rugby star Hugo McNeil – were eliminated before the 16th and final count, with Mr Clonnan holding the seat with 5,358 votes.

Mr Clonan won over noted psychologist Maureen Gaffney, who ended up with 5,198 votes after putting in a strong campaign.

Mr Clonan was not present for the hearing due to a long prior commitment in Cork…