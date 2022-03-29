Tom Cruise is back and ready to fly in Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Tom Cruise Inn Top Gun: Maverick screenshot , Paramount Pictures

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is officially back. After tons more delays due to COVID-19, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick There’s a shiny new trailer.

In the upcoming film, Pete, now working in the same Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program from the original top Gun (1986) film. When he trains a new crop of TOPGUN graduates, he learns that a lot has changed in 30 years.

“Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, let me be completely blunt: You weren’t my first choice. You’re here at the request of Admiral Kazanski, aka Iceman. He thinks you have something left to offer the Navy It is,” Jon Hamm’s character Cyclone tells him in the trailer. “What that is, I can’t imagine.”

But, if the clip is…