Tom Cruise needs speed again – Deadline

The need for speed is back. Paramount Pictures released a new official trailer for Top Gun: Maverick Today.

Official Synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he pushes the envelope as a daring test pilot and ranks I dodge the progress that will be on the ground. When he finds himself training a troop of Top Gun graduates for a special mission that no surviving pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the call sign. : “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and radar intercept officer Lieutenant Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Faced with an uncertain future and the ghosts of his past, Maverick prepares to…