Tom Cruise needs speed again – Deadline

The need for speed is back. Paramount Pictures released a new official trailer for Top Gun: Maverick Today.
Official Synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he pushes the envelope as a daring test pilot and ranks I dodge the progress that will be on the ground. When he finds himself training a troop of Top Gun graduates for a special mission that no surviving pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the call sign. : “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and radar intercept officer Lieutenant Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Faced with an uncertain future and the ghosts of his past, Maverick prepares to…
Read Full News