Tom Holland is the new Doctor Who? clever april fools prank trick fans

It’s April 2nd and yesterday’s April Fool’s jokes continue to chuckle internet users.

The day of pranks may be over but many epic tricks are still doing the rounds on social media.

deliveru announced That it’s banning all pineapple pizza and Walker revealed a new product called ‘Sandwich Crisps,’ but that’s not all.

A rumor flooded the internet that Tom Holland is the new Doctor Who, but to the dismay of fans, it was a bad April Fool’s…

Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Tom Holland Cast as the New Spider-Man?

On April 1, news started pouring in on Twitter that Tom Holland, who played Spider-Man, was going to be the new Doctor…