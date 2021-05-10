Tom Lee is worried about ‘FANG’ and tech, favors these three sectors now amid the reopening – CNBC

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee tweaked his group of reopening “epicenter” sectors and is sounding the alarm about weakness in major tech names.

The market strategist said in a note that the market’s strong finish last week showed that there was still upside potential for stocks, but there was still the need for a rotation into reopening plays and away from tech giants.

Lee’s firm has gained prominence since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic for several timely market predictions, including his bullish call near last March’s market bottom.