Tom Parker death: Wanted star dies at 33 after battle with brain tumor

His wife, Kelsey, said she was heartbroken when she confirmed the news with “the heaviest heart” on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Wanted star also leaves behind two-year-old Aurelia and one-year-old Bodhi.

In a touching tribute, Mrs Parker shared loving words about her husband whom she described as “the center of our world”.

read more

She wrote on Instagram: “It is with the most heavy heart that we confirm that Tom passed away earlier today peacefully with his family at his residence.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we cannot imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly grateful for the love and support and we all unite to make sure that Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children….