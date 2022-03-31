Tom Parker dies after brain tumor diagnosis: What is glioblastoma?

There are several types of brain tumors and they can be classified as low or high grade.

Here are answers to questions about brain cancer.

How many people are diagnosed with brain tumor every year?

According to Cancer Research UK (CRUK) there are around 12,100 new brain, other central nervous system (CNS) and intracranial tumors cases in the UK each year – or 33 each day.

Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor (Joe Giddens/PA). , PA Wire

– What are the survival and mortality rates?

Survival rates are difficult to estimate because brain tumors are not the most common form of cancer and there are many different types.

But according to nhs.uk, 15 out of every 100 people have a brain tumor…