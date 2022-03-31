Tom Parker, lead singer of The Wanted 33. died at the age of

tom parkerFormer member of the British band The Wanted Passed away This Wednesday at the age of 33 due to a brain tumor. The singer told her followers about her irreversible diagnosis less than two years ago.

“Max, Jai, Shiva, Nathan and the entire Wanted family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who He died peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family and bandmates., Tom was the one excellent husband Kelsey and A. For great father For Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, the loss and grief we are feeling cannot be expressed in words. He will always and always be in our hearts,” The Wanted posted on social media.

Tom Parker and his family

In the month of October…