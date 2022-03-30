Tom Parker of boy band The Wanted dies of brain cancer at age 33 - National

Tom Parker, a member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, died on Wednesday. He was 33 years old.

Parker’s wife, Kelsey, announced on Instagram that the singer “died peacefully by his side with his family earlier today.”

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” Kelsey continued. “We are truly grateful for the love and support and we all unite to make sure that Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

Jay McGuinness, Nathan Sykes, Tom Parker, Max George and Shiv Kaneswaran of The Wanted during Hits Radio’s Hits Live 2021 at Resorts World.

