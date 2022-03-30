Tom Parker, singer of UK band The Wanted, dies of brain tumor at 33

Tom Parker, member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. He was 33 years old.

The band announced that Parker had died Wednesday, “surrounded by his family and his band mates.”

Parker announced her diagnosis in October 2020 and had to undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Earlier this year, he performed on stage with the group during their much-anticipated reunion tour.

Wanted members Max George, Jay McGuinness, Shiva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes said they were “tragic and devastated by the premature loss” of their bandmates.

“He was our brother,” he said in a statement. “Words cannot express the loss and sadness we feel. In our hearts forever and ever.”

Singer said he doesn’t want cancer to kill him

Formed in 2009,…