Tom Parker: The Wanted bandmate Max George pays tribute after ‘Best Bud’ dies at 33 ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

Wanted star Max George has hailed his late bandmate Tom Parker as a “lion” and praised his “courage and dignity” in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

The 33-year-old singer died surrounded by his family and bandmates on Wednesday17 months after diagnosis of inoperable brain tumor.

George has paid tribute for the first time since the death of his bandmate as he shared a series of photos on Instagram that show him hugging and hugging.

He wrote: “Tom, my brother, my boys, my band mate, my best bud.. you have brightened up so many lives all over the world…