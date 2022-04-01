Tom Parker: The Wanted bandmates pay tribute to a ‘fun, inspired and inspiring’ friend and share video of their final performance together. ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

Members of The Wanted are paying tribute to their “fun, inspired and inspiring” bandmate Tom Parker following his death at the age of 33.

father of two died on Wednesday among his family and bandmates After battling an aggressive brain tumor for 18 months.

Tributes have poured in from across the music industry, including Nathan Sykes of The Wanted, who said that “our lives will never be the same” as he thanked his friend for “bringing light to the world”.

Posting on Instagram on Thursday, Sykes said: “I can’t begin to express how I feel right now.

“Tom is the most passionate, funny, inspired and …