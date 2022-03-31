Tom Parker: The Wanted star dies of brain cancer at 33

Three hours

image Source, Getty Images Title, Tom Parker was diagnosed in October 2020, when he announced that his tumor could not be operated on.

Tom Parker, star of British-Irish pop band The Wanted, has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, the group announced on Wednesday.

The singer revealed his illness in October 2020, when he told his fans that the tumor was inoperable.

Kelsey Hardwicke“Our hearts are broken,” the artist’s wife wrote on Instagram.

“Tom was the center of our world. We can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” said the woman.

The couple married in 2018 and had a daughter, Aurelia Rose, and a son, Bodhi.