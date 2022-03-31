Tom Parker: The Wanted star shows ‘true courage’ as he campaigns for others with cancer in final months ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

Just six months ago, Tom Parker and his The Wanted bandmates announced the return of the group, playing a charity gig to raise money for research into brain tumors.

After revealing his own terminal diagnosis less than 12 months ago, the star seemed excited as the group reunited after seven years, telling Sky News at the time that he was feeling “very well, surprisingly”. Had been.

parker He constantly shared updates about his condition and treatment with fans on social media, letting the world in on his time with the band and his home life with his wife Kelsey and their young children. The couple sometimes used the hashtag #positiveParkers to show how they were coping with her illness together.

33. but after his deathHe will now be remembered not only for his achievements with The Wanted,…