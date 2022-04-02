Tom Parker’s Brave Reaction When Asked About His Kids Not Growing Up After Cancer Diagnosis

Tom Parker – who died this week at the age of 33 after a battle with brain cancer – gave a brave response when asked about not letting his kids grow up.

The Wanted singer heartily addressed his future after the diagnosis in a candid interview with his 32-year-old wife, Kelsey, last year.

Tom tells his two children, Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one, about their terminal illness and bravely says that he will ‘fight’ to see them grow up.

in an interview with Ok! MagazineTom said: ‘No, because I’m gonna stay here, I’m going to fight this.’

Kelsey said: ‘We have to stay positive. The forecast is…