An Asian soccer player in green and white shirt celebrates with Caucasian teammate in packed stadium

Tom Rojic as Ang Postekoglu’s Celtic beat rivals Rangers in an Old Firm match at the Scottish Premiership

Tom Rojic has scored a key goal to help Celtic come from behind to beat Rangers 2–1 in an Old Firm match, leaving former Soccros coach Ange Postekoglu as manager of the Scottish Premiership in his first season as manager. Closer to glory.

The win at Ibrox Stadium – Rangers’ home ground – takes Celtic six points ahead of their Glasgow rivals, with six matches to play.

Rojic equalized in the seventh minute after former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey gave Rangers the lead four minutes earlier.

Former A-League midfielder…


