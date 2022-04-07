Tom Smith: Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop dies

Tom Smith and his family present the ball of the match before Scotland’s loss against South Africa in November

Former Scotland prop Tom Smith will be remembered as one of the best players to have represented his country and both the British and Irish Lions, says Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

Smith, who was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2019, has passed away at the age of 50.

He won 67 caps and was instrumental in both Scotland’s 1999 Five Nations title and the Lions’ 1997 series win against world champions South Africa.

“That was a one-off,” Townsend said.

speaking on thursday good morning scotlandTownsend, a former teammate and close friend, said: “He was so tough, so efficient and so resilient that he was able to play at a higher level later in his career.

“He helped Scotland on several occasions. I remember…