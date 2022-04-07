Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player hit the first tee shot

Augusta, Ga. – Forty-five years after winning his first two green jackets, Tom Watson hit his first formal tee shot at the Masters.

On a cloudy Thursday morning, Watson began 86 runs with six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus and three-time Masters winner Gary Player.th Masters game.

The trio hit the fairway, with Watson’s tee shot being the longest of the three (he got the player about 10 yards away).

An overnight storm and early morning showers delayed the game by 30 minutes.

