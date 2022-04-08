Tom Watson with Jack Nicklaus, Gary in the first tee of the Masters

Augusta, Ga. — Tom Watson didn’t think eight major championships, including two green jackets, would be enough to join the company of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus on the first tee at Augusta National.

Even at 72 years old after first walking down Magnolia Lane as an amateur, Watson remains somewhat in awe of the legends he spent decades chasing.

“I see these old goats right here, I can’t take their shoes off,” Watson said Thursday morning, shortly after joining Player and Nicklaus as an honorary starter at the Masters for the first time. “I’m not in the same field as these two players here.”

Club president Fred Ridley disagreed. He invited Watson to become the 11th honorary starter since the tradition began in 1962…