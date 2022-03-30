Tomas Fonzi and ex Cassie Engels together in a new project

Following the success of the Casi Angels strip in 2007, most of its members continued their careers in media with great success. However, they are rarely seen working together again, despite the fact that they are very good friends in daily life.

Now, the three of them will reunite on stage, together with actor Tomas Fonzi to give life to the play “La Verdad”, a comedy written by French playwright Florian Zeller, previously performed by actors and actresses Juan in Argentina. . Minujin, Jorgelina Aruzzi, Hector Diaz and Valeria Lois and directed by Ciro Zorzoli.

On occasion, it will be performed by: Marie del Cerro, Cande Vetrano and Agustin “Cachete” Sierra, with Tomas Fonzie. Quartet…