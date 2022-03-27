Tomas Fonzi secretly married after 15 years as a couple. kyo’s diary

After 15 years as a couple with Leticia Lombardi and two children, Tomas Fonzi studied the Civil Registry in secret for a month before.

When Catalina Dlughi consulted him about a certificate of coexistence on his radio program, which he processed a few weeks ago, the MasterChef celebrity participant replied: “You know very well. We are already married. We got married to Civil in February. We had a meeting of Club del Progresso with our dearest and closest people.” And he laughed and said: “Now it was all legal.”

In separate interviews, the actor had stated that he had not taken this step earlier as it did not seem necessary for their relationship.