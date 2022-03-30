Tomas Fonzi will share stage with three ex Cassie Engels and revolutionize networks

east almost angels Candela Vetrano, Marie Del Cerro and Agustin “Cachete” Sierra They will work together again in a play in which they will star alongside Tomas Fonzi.

From the producer’s Instagram account in the last few hours RGB Entertainment Group He launched the announcement that caused an uproar among fans: the meeting of three former Almost Angels. Cande Vetrano, Marie del Cerro and Cache Sierra will be the protagonists of the Gustavo Yankleevich-produced play La Verdad. Together with Tomas Fonzie, he will be in charge of interpreting the characters in a story written by French novelist and director Florian Zeller.

Truth tells the story of a love triangle between people who were once friends. A fourth person has been added to the complexity of this episode,…