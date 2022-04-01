Tomas Fonzi’s fury when German Martigui doesn’t approve dish at MasterChef – Paparazzi Magazine

german martitegui He is considered to be the most sought-after jury member of all and when his expectations are not met, there is usually some tension with him. On this occasion, they were the dish fonzik Which was not up to the chef’s standards.

The challenge of the night was to cook a dish representing the gastronomy of Buenos Aires. To complete this test, fonzik He thought of preparing a koripen in honor of the people of the city’s beach. He thought it was a winning idea but the chef had a different opinion.

first question you asked martigui If the sausage that will be used will be made by the actor. Whom, Thomas He replied that he did not do so because he caught the already prepared ones in the market. This decision did not please him at all …