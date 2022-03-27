Tomas Fonzi’s surprising decision about his partner

Thomas Fonzo He is one of the stars of the moment: his popularity resurfaced in the entertainment world, thanks to his participation in “MasterChef Celebrity”.

For his brilliant performance and his charisma, Thomas Fonzo During her time in the cooking contest, she established herself as one of the most loved celebrity contestants by the masses.

Thomas Fonz. Source: (Telefe).

However, little was known about actor during these last years. Although his emotional and familial status was recorded, tomi Haven’t commented on that.

However, in the last few hours musician Gave us all a big surprise: After 15 Years As A Couple, They Decided To Make It Official: “I got married in February. It was a civil marriage,” he said fonzik In “Hold on Catalina”.