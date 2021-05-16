Tomato Pickle Recipe: Tasty Tomato Pickle made at home with this easy recipe

Lifestyle Desk. A partial lockdown has been declared in almost the entire country of India due to the friends Corona era. Let us tell you that most of the people are bored sitting at home or they want to try some new recipe, but friends are not able to do it due to lack of information. Friends, today we are going to tell you the recipe of making Tasty Tomato Pickle at home, with the help of which you can make Tasty Tomato Pickle at home and feed it to your family members or you can also store it.

necessary ingredients



500 gm finely chopped tomatoes, 3 tbsp oil, 4 tbsp red chilli powder, 2 tbsp finely chopped ginger, 1 tsp fenugreek powder, 1 tsp mustard powder, 1 tsp rye, half tsp turmeric powder, 10 curry leaves, a pinch of asafoetida, 2 whole dry red chilies, salt as per taste.

Recipe

To make Tasty Mango Pickle at home, first of all heat oil in a pan and fry it by adding mustard seeds and fry until they are golden by adding ginger pieces. Now put curry leaves, asafetida and whole red chillies in the pan and fry them and keep them aside. Friends, now heat the oil in the pan, add tomatoes and salt and cook till the tomatoes are soft and mix turmeric, red chilli powder, ground mustard and fenugreek powder in it. Friends, now you add ginger, curry leaf masala and cook till the oil comes up by mixing it well. Take it down after some time. Friends, your tasty tomato pickle is ready. Now, when it cools down, fill it in any jar.