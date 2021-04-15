Tommy Espinosa returns at OCL 12, meets Jerrell Hodge with bantamweight title on the line

New Jersey’s Tommy Espinosa (6-2) will return to skilled combined martial arts motion when he meets Jerrell Hodge (7-3) in the primary occasion at Ohio Fight League 12, set to happen Might 14 on the Cherry Valley Resort & Occasion Middle in Newark, Ohio. The promotion has not but formally introduced the bout however sources near MyMMANews have confirmed the pairing.

Espinosa, of Pure Combined Martial Arts in Rockaway, can be competing for the primary time since February 2019, a majority choice loss to Andre Barquero Morera at CFFC 72.

An eye fixed damage, adopted by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, briefly introduced a halt to Espinosa’s fight sports activities profession, however the 28-year-old former flyweight is now able to return to motion, and can compete in his largest take a look at thus far.

The OCL bantamweight title can be on the road when the cage door closes behind Espinosa and Hodge in Ohio subsequent month.

Previous to his most up-to-date loss, Espinosa was driving a six-fight win-streak with all victories coming by the use of first or second spherical stoppages.

Hodge takes middle stage for the promotion as soon as once more, following a headlining OCL 10 kneebar submission win over Tobiaus Taylor earlier this month. The combat in opposition to Espinosa will mark Hodge’s third combat within the 2021 calendar 12 months as he additionally picked up a primary spherical submission over Mike Johnson at OCL 9 in January.

Based mostly out of central Ohio, OCL which is owned by Troy Speakman, will host back-to-back nights of MMA motion. Espinosa and Hodge will headline the Friday night time occasion which can be adopted by OCL 15 on Saturday night time. The cardboard will function a mix of each beginner {and professional} combined martial arts motion.

The promotion’s web site states, “We goal to be the catalyst for rising stars, creating an occasion that permits the particular few to return and showcase their skills, placed on a present, and get acknowledged for what they will do.”

Extra bouts to be formally introduced shortly. Tickets will quickly be available for most people.

Who wins when Tommy Espinosa meets Jerrell Hodge in the primary occasion of OCL 12?

