Tommy Robinson ‘arrested in Mexico and separated from three children for national security reasons’

Tommy Robinson claims he has been arrested in Mexico, separated from his children and facing deportation for “national security reasons”.

The co-founder of the right-wing English Defense League (EDL), whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has shared a video of him allegedly being detained by security at Cancun airport.

In footage posted to his Telegram account, the 39-year-old says he went to Mexico for the Easter holiday with his three children, but was detained at the airport.

The children have been left with Robinson’s friend, he said, and their mother is now running out to pick them up.

Robinson tells the camera: “I have been arrested, separated from my children and now I am being deported as a matter of national security” as he shows what he says is a security holding cell. Is.

