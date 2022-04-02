Tommy Robinson ‘arrested in Mexico with his kids’

The EDL co-founder said he was detained while he waited to be deported back to England (Picture: PA/Getty/Tommy Robinson)

Tommy Robinson said he was arrested in Mexico “on a national security issue” while he was trying to vacation there with his children.

The co-founder of the far-right English Defense League (EDL), 39, posted videos on Telegram speaking about his arrest in Cancun.

He claims that before being detained at the airport, he took his three children to the seaside town for their half-baked vacation.

The children were dropped off with Robinson’s friend – who had accompanied them on vacation – and now their mother is on her way to Mexico to pick them up.

Robinson is expected to be sent back to the UK and may return to England on Saturday.

He showed the footage of the full room…