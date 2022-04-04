Tommy Robinson clashes with police after being ‘expelled from Mexico’

4 April 2022, 08:12
Tommy Robinson is filmed being confronted by police at Manchester airport after he claimed he was deported from Mexico.
The founder of the English Defense League was seen in a confrontation with two police officers before he later claimed they were trying to arrest him.
It was unclear last night whether Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested, but it later appeared that witnesses told police they had the wrong person and let him go.
Robinson is being caught in a clip posted on Telegram.
