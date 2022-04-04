Tommy Robinson, detained at airport, scuffles with police

Tommy Robinson appeared to scuffle with police officers at an airport just hours after he claimed to have been deported from Mexico. You can see the footage in the video below.

Former English Defense League leader – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – said on Sunday he had been kicked out of Mexico while attempting to take a break with friends and family.

Then, footage emerged that shows Yaxley-Lennon at Manchester airport being pushed against a wall near a luggage carousel by a police officer, who then wields a pair of handcuffs.

Then the far-right worker can be heard shouting: “What have I done?”

In a later clip, another officer can be seen arriving at the scene as Yaxley-Lennon continues to yell at them.