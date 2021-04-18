Tommy Wright laments “far too many mistakes” in

Killie beat League One outfit Montrose within the Scottish Cup fourth spherical.

Kilmarnock supervisor Tommy Wright praised his gamers for securing their spot within the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup however he insists they might want to tighten up for the relegation run-in. Killie arrange a last-eight conflict with St Mirren following a 3-1 win over League One outfit Montrose. First-half targets from Kyle Lafferty and Chris Burke, with Greg Kiltie netting after the interval, had Kilmarnock in a snug place earlier than Cammy Ballantyne scored late on for Montrose.

The scoreline, nevertheless, barely flattered Kilmarnock because the guests carved out a bunch of excellent alternatives.

And Wright is aware of his aspect can’t afford to be as free of their play after they return to Scottish Premiership motion on Wednesday in opposition to Dundee United as they try to maintain their place within the high flight.

Wright mentioned: “We received did not we, so it is a good end result. At instances we may have performed higher, a bit free notably within the second half however the principle factor is that we obtained the job finished and credit score has to go to the gamers.

“However at instances we have been a bit free and gave them alternatives to attempt to get again within the recreation, that clearly did not please me. However total it is a respectable efficiency and an excellent end result.

“I do not suppose anybody of the workforce right this moment may say they performed to their most capacity as a result of there have been far too many errors all through the workforce.

“We gave them alternatives in a single v ones and when you give that to (Lawrence) Shankland it is likely to be a distinct story or (Marc) McNulty or (Nicky) Clark. So we’ve got obtained to do higher.

“The principle factor is we’re by means of to the subsequent spherical however we’re additionally sincere sufficient to choose little bones in our efficiency as a result of solely by doing that do you get any higher.”

Montrose supervisor Stewart Petrie was happy along with his aspect’s show, saying: “I am actually happy with the boys.

“They have been courageous and handed the ball properly. We created some actually good possibilities within the second half and if we took one or two of them, you then by no means know.

“We’re very pleased with the fellows. They’ve given an excellent account of themselves.”