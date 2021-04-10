LATEST

Tommy Wright left frustrated as Kilmarnock blow two-goal lead

Tommy Wright left frustrated as Kilmarnock blow two-goal lead

The draw leaves Killie a point behind their opponents.

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright was frustrated his side could not build on their early lead as they drew 2-2 with fellow Scottish Premiership strugglers Ross County.

Chris Burke gave the home side a dream start with a goal inside three minutes, only for the visitors to peg them back two minutes later through former Killie man Michael Gardyne.

Killie went in at the break ahead thanks to Mitch Pinnock‘s goal but Alex Iacovitti‘s equaliser kept County a point ahead of their opponents in the table.

Wright said: “We asked for a fast start, we got it, (but) conceded far too early and too cheaply for my liking and Ross County made it difficult for us. We didn’t get into any rhythm in the first half.

“Even though we went 2-1 up, we didn’t move the ball quickly enough. I think we were a bit one dimensional at times in the first half, so it’s never nice when you concede that quickly after taking the lead. But fair play to the players, they scrapped and got us ahead at half-time.

“We spoke at half-time to make sure we had a good start to the second half. And Ross County – even though in the equaliser it looks as though there is a push on Zech (Medley) – they probably deserved to be level with us.

“It probably wasn’t until the last 20-25 minutes that we had any real control of the game, and in that space, we had two or three good opportunities but couldn’t get that third goal that would’ve given us a victory.”

Ross County boss John Hughes felt his side deserved to have claimed all three points.

He said: “I thought we would have got more. Saying that we’ve got Ross Laidlaw to thank for the save in the last minute, but I think we created the better chances.

“(Ross) Draper should have scored, Gardyne should have scored, we hit the woodwork, we created the better chances, played some nice football.

“So we are a little bit disappointed to go up the road with only a point, but we gave ourselves a mountain to climb with that goal early doors.”

