Tommy Wright wants to extend Kyle Lafferty’s stay at club

The Northern Eire striker scored the entire targets within the 3-0 win over Dundee United.

Kilmarnock supervisor Tommy Wright hopes to increase hat-trick hero Kyle Lafferty’s keep at Rugby Park in the event that they protect their Scottish Premiership standing. Northern Eire worldwide Lafferty scored an 11-minute first-half treble to safe a 3-0 win over Dundee United and enhance Kilmarnock’s possibilities of beating the drop. Kilmarnock jumped out of the relegation play-off spot, shifting two factors away from Ross County and 5 forward of backside membership Hamilton with simply three video games remaining.

Lafferty has notched 10 targets since becoming a member of the membership in February on a short-term deal and Wright is eager to maintain him.

Wright stated: “You already know what he can do, he is a high participant and he offers that additional high quality on the high finish of the pitch. He is having fun with his soccer and he performs effectively with a smile on his face.

“I have been actually impressed and he is most likely in the very best run of targets for a very long time.

“The top of the season? Other than the very fact he informed everybody that if we keep up I am shopping for him a bulldog. I will be doing the whole lot I can to maintain him if we keep up.

“I am positive as soon as we get sufficient factors we’ll be sitting down with him.

“Am I shopping for him a canine? No probability. However I sense this could possibly be a house for him. The connection I’ve had with him makes me hopeful however I am lifelike if he retains scoring different golf equipment with greater budgets would possibly are available in for him.”

Wright insists there’s nonetheless work to be achieved to keep away from relegation.

He stated: “There are many positives and we have ourselves in tenth place with the opposite outcomes. We have performed effectively to get into this place however there’s nonetheless quite a lot of exhausting work.

“It is a massive evening as a result of we have been within the backside two for a very long time and have been enjoying catch up. We have put ourselves in a powerful place the place it is in our fingers however the job nonetheless is not achieved.”

Dundee United supervisor Micky Mellon made seven adjustments to the aspect which knocked Forfar out of the Scottish Cup and handed a debut to 16-year-old central defender Kerr Smith.

And Mellon insists you will need to give children an opportunity.

Mellon stated: “Folks bang on about youth on a regular basis however after they are available in they need to ship and provides the workforce the chance to achieve outcomes.

“I am happy with our younger gamers. We do not put them in as a favour, we consider they’re able to have a blast at it.

“When the alternatives come we give them. If he is ok he is sufficiently old. Kerr’s an excellent younger participant who’s been knocking on the door for a while.”