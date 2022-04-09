Tomorrow is ours: Manon plays in Elite on Netflix! – news series

Season 5 of Elite welcomes a French actress known to fans of dailies. Luvia Bachelier, who plays Manon in Tomorrow, Ours, appears in the first episode of the new season of the Spanish series on Netflix.

Warning, spoilers. It is recommended that you watch the first episode of Season 5 of Elite before continuing with this article.

It was announced on her Instagram account that Luvia the Bachelor (tomorrow is ours) is indeed in the cast of Season 5 of Elite. Manon’s interpreter in TF1’s daily soap opera appears in the first episode of this new batch of sulphurous Spanish series from Netflix. The actress plays Elodie, a former French girlfriend of Philippe (Pol Granche), who she claims was sexually assaulted by her.

During a party, a video is shown and we can see Elodie talking about Philip:

“This is a recording he gave me…