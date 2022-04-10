Tomorrow is Palm Sunday, events to participate in the parish and festivities | kyo’s diary

Tomorrow, a week after Easter, will be Palm Sunday and as a result, there will be special celebrations in the parish.

Monsignor Jorge Lozano will celebrate the Mass of Palms, at 11am, in the cathedral church. Whereas, on Holy Monday, he would celebrate mass at the cathedral at 8:00 pm; And on Holy Tuesday he will do in the seminary, at 8:00 pm On Holy Wednesday, he will lead the Christmas Mass in the cathedral, at 8:00 pm, with the presence of all the priests of the province. On Holy Thursday he will conduct a toilet ceremony of the feet at the Atonement Service. On Good Friday he will be in San Expedito, Bermejo, where he will hold the Celebration of the Passion at 3:00 PM.