TON VS BEL Live Score Today’s Match Toss Winner Tondela Vs Belenenses Scorecard Portuguese Liga 2021







Tondela vs Belenenses is scheduled to play next in the league called Portuguese Liga – 2020-2021. Both of the teams are seeing too enthusiastic towards the match and as you all know that these teams have also played in the league and this is also a big reason behind the craze among all the audience. Well, the match will take place today at 08:30 PM in the ground of Estádio João Cardoso, Tondela. There are many more interesting things to know about the game and to know every detail on this super exciting game be here till the last line.

These two teams have successfully played all the matches as you can see their rank in the point table. These kinds of football games are in trend and everyone wants to play and win gifts. In this era when you can’t go outside of your houses, all these games will help you to spend your day with some sports feeling. Without wasting must time here are the things you should know about before playing fantasy football.

TON vs BEL

Portuguese League 2021

João Cardoso Stadium, Tondela

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 08:30 PM

Tondela Probable Playing XI: Joel Sousa, Pedro Trigueira, Babacar Niasse, Bebeto, João Paulo Marques Gonçalves, Tiago Melo Almeida, Filipe Ferreira, Enzo Martínez, Yohan Tavares, Naoufel Khacef.

Belenenses Probable Playing XI: Stanislav Kritsyuk, Thibang Phete, Tomás Ribeiro, Gonçalo Silva, Afonso Sousa, Sphephelo Sithole, Rúben Lima, Tiago Esgaio, Mateo Casierra, Miguel Cardoso, Silvestre Varela.

Belenenses (BEL) has played a total of 31 matches in which they got the victory title 8 times, got defeated in 10 matches, and tied 13 games, as result, the team is standing on the 8th rank in the points table by having 37 points in their account. On the other side, Tondela (TON) has played a total of 31 games due to which the team won 10 games got defeated in 15 matches and the team has ties 6 matches hence the team is standing on the tenth rank in the point table with having 36 points in their account.

Now when you have all the necessary details about the game the other and last thing that you should know about is probable winning chances, so if we talk about the previous five matches so Tondela’s last performance seems D L D W W on the other side Belenenses’s last five matches seems W L W D W. As per the last performances saying this won’t be bad that winning chances are high of BEL, let’s see who will show their tricks and gameplay till then stay tuned to get the complete live score update.