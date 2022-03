In advance, 16.25. Without Thoran Hazard and Daedric Boyata. Hours before kick-off there are 2 names left: Thoran Hazard and Daedric Boyata are not in the core. “They have not fully recovered from the match in Ireland,” reports the Belgian Football Association. I

