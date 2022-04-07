Tonight is one of the acclaimed comedy-drama films on TV

Two funny actors are playing the role of two other funny actors.

Today is Wednesday.

The halfway point of the work week and weekend seems so near but far too far.

Thankfully, there are some good movies on TV this evening that can lift your mood.

Here are your options for Wednesday, April 6.

Stan & Ollie – BBC Two – 9 pm

Our picks for tonight, this biographical comedy-drama stars Steve Coogan and noted Ireland enthusiast John C. Reilly as the legendary comedy double act Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.

The film focuses on the pair in their later years as they attempt to resume their careers on a grueling theater tour of post-war Britain.

Sad yet sad in comedic tones, Stan & Olly is absolutely worth watching for the pitch-perfect performances of Coogan and Reilly…