Tonight on TV: Portrait of Patrick Juveta

One year after his death, Patrick Juvet: With an open heart! Shows how a man frees himself from the system so that he can get back into it better.

© Product

Broadcasts April 1st at 8:50 pm on La Une

In the film, Patrick Juvet confirms this: “when i was little i used to bother everyoneIt’s a way of acknowledging that she’s never done anything like the others. After a false start as a Blue Flowers singer – image based on a handful of unstoppable hits (La Sangeeta, Sonia, I’m going to marry Mary And sunny monday, given turnkey to Claude François), Juvet takes back his chips and leaves the showbiz table where he appears to be passing for a scam. In 1973 he…