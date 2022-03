Tensions on the Congo side can already be reduced. After the match, tonight will be played at Leuven’s restaurant Bar Afrique. “It will be an exciting game, because the Moroccan team is also good, but it is Congo who will win,” said Congolese owner Kingsley. “Tonight it will be 1-2 for us. With the family we will celebrate that win and the World Cup ticket. I’ve got a lot of beer in the fridge, Stella. Congo must and will win,” concluded Kingsley.