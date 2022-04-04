Tony Bennett presents Lady Gaga 2022 Grammy Awards performance

Lady Gaga made a triumphant return to the Grammys as a performer on Sunday night for the first time since 2019.

The singer received a warm introduction in a pre-recorded video from her colleague and friend Tony Bennett, who retired from performing last year by order of doctors.

“Hi everyone, please welcome Lady Gaga,” the 95-year-old legend said in the video before giving the camera a kiss.

Lady Gaga immediately erupted in an energetic performance of “Love for Sale” from her Grammy-nominated collaborative album with Bennett of the same name. The singer, who wore a stunning satin strapless Tiffany blue dress, soon transitioned to the crooning track “Do I Love You.”

A montage video with touching footage of Lady Gaga and Bennett as she sang, depicting their close…