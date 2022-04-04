Tony Bennett receiving emotional tribute from Lady Gaga

The 64th edition of the awards ceremony took place this Sunday night Grammy For the most prominent members of the music industry.

Between live productions, by show Lady Gaga, Mega pop star dedicates her space to pay tribute Tony Bennett95-year-old American musician, who recorded two albums with him.

Gaga appeared on the album Bennett Couple II In 2011 and onwards, they released their album together cheek by jowl in 2014. In both, they were Grammy winners.

The Prateek singer is suffering from Alzheimer’s and although he was invited, he did not attend the evening. Exactly, in recognition, the artist sang songs from a jazz album love for Salewhich they recorded together.

Although Bennett did not attend, his son day accepted…