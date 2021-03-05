Tony Dorsett’s 99-Yard Run Made NFL History Looks Easier

Loading...

Not enough good things to say about the former Dallas cowboys rushing back Tony dorset. Man completely dominates every single level of football. His Hall of Fame resume is impeccable and there is no drama Demonstrated his greatness Like an NFL history-making run.

In 1982, Dorset was in his chief. a Strike-short season It was unfortunate for his statistics, but it was not going to deter him from defending him. Just ask the Minnesota Vikings.

On January 3, 1993, the team of America was watching along with the whole country. Monday Night Football, Dorset made history with a 99-yard touchdown run. What’s crazy is this happened on the field with just 10 cowboys.

Tony Dorsett’s 99-yard touchdown run

In 1983, @Tony_Dorsett Bursted by the first 99-yard TD run in NFL history. He wasn’t even going to take the ball to play pic.twitter.com/I3YTGL6X0J – NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) 29 May 2019

Trailing 24–13 in the fourth quarter., The Dallas Cowboys needed a spark to return to the NFC game. He was pinned at the 1-yard line, so some breathing room was the first order of trade for Head Coach Tom Landry. Tony Dorsett had other plans.

There was some misunderstanding, however. According to Cowboys fullback Ron Springs misunderstood the play call ESPN, And ran sideways. Dorsett was without his major blocker and Dallas had only 10 men on the field. Dorset clearly did not care.

Dorsett took a handoff from quarterback Danny White, shook the gorge as if he had been fired from the cannon, smashed a couple of nails and landed the sideline. He almost stepped out of bounds, but used a long hard hand on the Willie mound before finding the end zone.

It was the longest race in league history. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry tied the NFL record In December 2018 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dorset congratulated Henry with a tweet.

Congratulations for me @Hissman Trophy Brother @ KingHenry_2 Tonight when tying a record of 99 yards. That hard arm! Thunder, young man, thunder! – Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) December 7, 2018

Dorset ends 1982 campaign 745 towing and five towing touchdowns. That run was undoubtedly his best.

A Pennsylvania native, Dorset did a lot during his career. He was a three-time All-American in college, Won the 1976 heman trophy And the Pittsburgh Panthers won the national championship. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound race then made four Pro Bowls, earned First-Team All-Pro honors, and helped the Cowboys to a Super Bowl XII win over the Denver Broncos as a cheater.

Whether it is in a training camp, regular season or during playoffs, Dorset has always been doing this. He is one of the greatest Cowboys players of all time and was included in both College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That 99-yard TD run is just the icing on the cake of his legacy, and it never gets old-fashioned.

This post was originally published on August 26, 2020.