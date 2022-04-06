‘Tony Hawk: Till the Wheels Fall Off’ Review: Chopped Until

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk is respected for his tirelessness and inventiveness: he has originated over 100 skateboard tricks, according to “Tony Hawk: The Wheels Fall Off”, which explains his bumpy rise to fame. I have a new documentary. In the interview footage in the film directed by Sam Jones, Hawke also seems to be a fairly friendly fellow.

For better or worse, “Until the Wheels Fall Off” best captures the real Hawk when Jones and his crew film him skateboarding on ramps, indoor and outdoor, for what can seem like an eternity and every When he wipes out, he picks himself up.