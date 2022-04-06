‘Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall’ captures the gravity of chasing the wind

Recently, action sports icon Tony Hawk hit a significant physical feat. “Before I get to this interview with you,” he says on Zoom in late March in front of a decorative wall of skateboards, “I put on my socks while I’m sitting here, by SelfHe looks a bit expendable from the effort, and also relieves. He feels proud. “I couldn’t do that a week ago,” he explains. On March 7, a routine (for him) was followed by a Monday skateboarding session. During that time, 53-year-old Hawk descended awkwardly on a ramp and broke his femur, the strongest bone in the human body, an incident that would have sucked without a thought but was made worse by the fact that he lost his life. And it was just days away from leaving for the SXSW convention to promote a new HBO documentary about the time.,