Tony Holohan exits controversial second to Trinity

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has decided not to proceed with his second job at Trinity College Dublin.

In a statement, he said that he intends to retire as CMO from July 1.

This is to give the health department enough time to go ahead with the process of appointing his successor.

He will not move forward with the professor of public health leadership and strategy role at Trinity and says he does not want to see the controversy of the past few days continue.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says the second process was not handled well:

“The CMO has done an incredible job for the country.”

“I think the secondment was handled really poorly, is it really the loss of Mr. Holohan.”

“The Taoiseach was right to stop it – the people have the right to call …