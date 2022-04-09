Tony Holohan Nphet. will chair the new covid advisory group to replace

Outgoing Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will chair the newly formed COVID Advisory Group (CAG) announced on Friday evening.

The 20-member team will replace the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), which came to prominence in the past two years during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group will advise the Minister of Health and Government on how to maximize Ireland’s medium to long-term preparedness against SARS-CoV-2, among a list of other duties.

Many of its members who played a vital role during the pandemic will be familiar to the public.