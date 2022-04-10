Tony Holohan will not proceed to Trinity College

Dr. Tony Holohan has decided not to proceed with his move to Trinity College.
The CMO’s move was marred by controversy over the pay system and was halted yesterday by Taoiseach Michael Martin.
In a statement on Saturday, Dr Holohan said he has decided not to proceed with his second job as professor of public health leadership and strategy at Trinity College Dublin.
“I intend to retire as CMO from July 1 to give enough time to the health department to go ahead with the process of appointing my successor,” he said.
“I firmly believe that this…
