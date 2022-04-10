Tony Holohan will not proceed to Trinity College

Tony Holohan will not proceed to Trinity College

Dr. Tony Holohan has decided not to proceed with his move to Trinity College.

The CMO’s move was marred by controversy over the pay system and was halted yesterday by Taoiseach Michael Martin.

In a statement on Saturday, Dr Holohan said he has decided not to proceed with his second job as professor of public health leadership and strategy at Trinity College Dublin.

“I intend to retire as CMO from July 1 to give enough time to the health department to go ahead with the process of appointing my successor,” he said.

I do not want the controversy of the last few days to continue. In particular, I want to avoid any further unnecessary distraction that has been caused by our senior politicians and civil servants.

“I firmly believe that this…


Read Full News