Tony Johnson Jr on making his first ACA title defense at ACA 122

Tony Johnson Jr defends his ACA heavyweight title towards Dmitry Poberezhets at ACA 122. The cardboard goes on Friday, April twenty third and emanates from Falcon Membership Enviornment in Minsk, Belarus.

I had an incredible dialog with the reigning and defending champion Johnson Jr and beneath are a number of excerpts from my discuss with him forward of this championship affair.

It looks as if conditioning is without doubt one of the larger belongings you’ve been capable of simply determine all through your profession. Simply frequently weaponizing the tempo seemingly on a fight-to-fight sort of foundation.

Is that sort of a good characterization? Has weaponizing the tempo been a giant focus largely all through the latest years there?

“It positively is. Within the heavyweight division I imagine you probably have good cardio, you’re going to final a very long time on this sport. And after I fought (Aleksander) Emelianenko, after I fought a pair different guys, I spotted my cardio is fairly rattling good. I didn’t make the most of that as a lot. Undoubtedly engaged on utilizing that as a weapon.”

Tony Johnson Jr

The street to the title right here…winless throughout two however then the final battle marking that return to the win column. Being out for over a yr. So simply with the backdrop of all that, I think about it was immensely satisfying to get on the market and eventually seize the gold.

So are you able to sort of put me in that second and articulate the way you had been feeling simply with the backdrop of that timeline?

“It was positively superior. As a result of I went for a title beforehand twice. The primary time, it was a no-contest due to the attention poke, the attention gouge. The second time, he (Evgeny Goncharov) ran. It slipped by means of my fingers twice and I needed one other shot at it. So then I used to be speculated to battle Ruslan Magomedov. It stored getting postponed due to Coronavirus…Then they requested me if I needed to battle Daniel Omielańczuk for the title in November.”

“As a result of Ruslan’s damage and I stated completely. Let’s do it… I seized the second. Saved telling everyone I used to be going to knock this dude out. I do know he’s by no means been knocked out earlier than however I’ve skilled with among the greatest. Sparred with among the greatest and fought among the greatest on the market. I imagine in myself now…. I’ve been hit by the toughest hitters within the sport…It was an superior win.”

Tony Johnson Jr vs Dmitry Poberezhets

What it was like competing simply with the entire no-fans-in attendance dynamic in the entire pandemic occurring? I’ve heard some fighters say it’s sort of bizarre. I’ve heard some say it’s extra akin to love, a sparring session. How would you characterize it?

“I’d characterize it as extra of a sparring session. The factor is when there’s no followers, you’re going to determine in case you’re doing this for your self or doing this for the followers. It’s like, you don’t have any followers rooting you on. I favored it as a result of I used to be in one other man’s nation. I went to Poland to battle one of many largest stars…However you recognize, it’s loopy, as a result of you may hear the whole lot. You possibly can hear the punches, you may hear the coaches speaking. You possibly can hear the whole lot…Preventing in entrance of the followers can also be cool too. So I prefer it however I sort of wish to battle in entrance of the followers.”

His burgeoning fan presence in Russia

“The loopy factor is although, I’ve quite a lot of Russian followers. I’ve been preventing in Russia for the previous 5 years now. I’ve quite a lot of respect for Russians. They know after I come there, I come there to battle. I don’t again up, I come ahead. Russia’s like my second house now to be sincere.”

ACA 122

You’ve bought fairly a challenger right here. It looks as if you had been anticipating preventing Ruslan Magomedov a bit after your title win there. However then clearly, we noticed your upcoming opponent right here get the soar on him just a little bit there.

15 wins in a row, a reasonably confirmed knockout artist, what are your ideas on this upcoming matchup with Dmitry Poberezhets and simply sort of what he brings to the desk as a martial artist?

“I believe he’s very harmful. I don’t assume anybody gave him an opportunity towards Ruslan (Magomedov). That’s one of many the reason why I went to go prepare with Francis Ngannou. They sort of have the identical preventing type. Very comparable, they throw heavy. I respect him however he’s not very dynamic. He’s going to strain and he’s going to throw palms. I do know he’s on a fifteen-fight win streak however these guys weren’t me. I’m separate from these guys.”

4 weeks coaching with Francis Ngannou forward of this one. Good mates now and coaching with Xtreme Couture now. Ngannou coaching will clearly ramp up sooner or later.

Previous work at AKA and ATT. Todd Duffee, Bigfoot, Hector Lombard, Luke Rockhold former coaching companions

HERE

Working at Nashville MMA in latest camps and can nonetheless proceed to rep them on his shorts. Displaying continued love on this transfer to Xtreme Couture.

Contractual settlement with ACA heading into this inaugural title protection?

“I simply re-signed for 3 fights. I’ve bought three fights. I used to be signed in December. So I’ve three extra fights on my contract. The Dmitry battle is primary on the brand new contract.”

Your profession has been fairly superb. So far as the completely different promotions you’ve been with like ONE Championship and Bellator and the whole lot like that.

“They’re (ACA) the quantity two group on the earth…My factor my entire profession was simply take your time getting there, man. The error these younger athletes make is that they wish to get to the UFC due to the celebrity proper. That’s like going from highschool to NFL. Only a few could make that step. There’s loads that comes with it, you bought to be mature…Go journey the world, go see what’s on the market, after which final cease’s UFC, man. So I’m excited that I used to be in a position to try this.”

Johnson Jr vs Poberezhets

Yeah, it’s a enjoyable profession path to observe together with man…former King of the Cage heavyweight champ as nicely. However yeah, I imply, I believe UFC can be a promotion, you’d make waves in.

Instantly, I imply, particularly with the backdrop of getting victories over guys like Alexander Volkov and Derrick Lewis…Simply guys had been positioned on the high of the division.

“I do know after I’m signed to UFC, I’m going to be preventing these guys once more. However I’ll be prepared. These are notable wins. Each guys are each in that high 5 within the UFC. And that sort of reveals you the place I’m as a fighter. I beat these guys not even coaching like I used to be speculated to. Now that I’m coaching like I’m speculated to, sky’s the restrict.”

Absolute Championship Akhmat

The epiphany second for when Tony Johnson Jr stopped “half-assing it” in his profession

“I used to be scrolling by means of Instagram, proper? Derrick Lewis his Instagram popped up and he was understanding in his storage. He had like a Ferrari and a carry with like two vans. I’m not doing unhealthy like I make excellent cash at ACA however clearly, Derrick Lewis makes greater than me… That was like February of 2020.”

Lewis’ insta impressed Tony Johnson Jr to place in diligent considerate work all through the pandemic when it settled in a couple of weeks later.

Parting ideas for Tony Johnson Jr

“Comply with me on Instagram @TonyJohnsonJr. Watch the battle, it’s going to be one and I don’t count on it to go very lengthy. We’re each heavy hitters. And we’re each hungry. I do know I’ve the belt however I wish to preserve the belt. Do no matter I’m going to do to maintain it. So there will probably be blood. Don’t miss it.”

Dylan Bowker

