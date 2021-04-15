Tony Reali has signed a multi-year extension with ESPN

Lengthy-time Round The Horn host Tony Reali is getting into his twentieth 12 months on-air with ESPN, and he’s now set for a number of extra. ESPN introduced Tuesday that they’ve signed Reali to a multi-year extension. Right here’s extra from that launch:

A bunch with a producer’s mentality, Reali has helped mentor ATH’s current inflow of latest panelists. He has additionally used his platform to talk brazenly about psychological well being consciousness and different essential points, and he has been a champion for Particular Olympics. “My objective for each present, day by day is to make folks really feel,” stated Reali. “I need folks to recollect what we are saying and what we did – mute faces! – however I’m most proud that we make folks really feel.” …“Tony is the face of Across the Horn and he’s an enormous purpose why the present has been a staple of ESPN’s weekday programming lineup all these years,” stated ESPN Govt Vice President, Occasion and Studio Manufacturing and Govt Editor, Norby Williamson. “With a number of panelists and the scoring element, internet hosting this present may be very difficult, but Tony makes it look easy.”

Reali started his profession with ESPN in 2000 on the age of 21, beginning as a author and researcher for quiz present Two Minute Drill. When Pardon The Interruption launched in 2001, Reali labored on it as “Stat Boy,” making end-of-episode on-air appearances to offer hosts Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon notes on something they missed. Right here’s an early clip of him in that position:

Round The Horn launched in November 2002 with Max Kellerman as host, a task he’d stay in till January 2004 (when he left for Fox Sports activities). Reali was initially a frequent visitor host, and he was named the full-time host on February 2, 2004. Reali has hosted greater than 3,800 ATH exhibits so far. Right here’s a compilation of a few of his early ATH moments from a video ESPN put out in 2012:

Reali has been a gentle face on a present that’s seen lots of contributors come and go through the years, and he’s carried out so much to contribute to ATH’s outstanding longevity. There aren’t lots of ESPN applications which have lasted that lengthy, and it’s notable that two of them (PTI and ATH) featured vital involvement from Reali. Making it 20-plus years at ESPN is spectacular sufficient in its personal proper, particularly in an period of cutbacks, however doing in order an on-air expertise internet hosting the identical present for almost all of that point is especially outstanding.

Reali has carried out essential issues with that platform, too. He’s spoken out on mental health, in help of the Particular Olympics, about his household’s journey with dropping a baby and welcoming one other, and rather more. And he’s additionally supported panelists who’ve wished to deal with essential subjects of their very own. Right here’s one instance of Reali talking out on the significance of the Particular Olympics following a proposed 2019 U.S. federal authorities minimize of help (which finally didn’t undergo following huge backlash):

.@TonyReali with ideas on @SpecialOlympics and the methods we’re all requested to incorporate all folks, on a regular basis. “It is a take a look at for all of us. Will we embrace all? In what methods can we encourage higher? We will not be courageous within the combat and win until we embrace and encourage all.” pic.twitter.com/bg7aWGPiTH — Round The Horn (@AroundtheHorn) March 27, 2019

Reali’s run at ESPN total and at ATH specifically has been outstanding. And with this extension, followers of him and the present can have Reali round for longer nonetheless.

[ESPN Front Row]